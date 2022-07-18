Previous
Marshmallow by okvalle
88 / 365

Marshmallow

Althaea officinalis, or Marshmallow among other names.
Another parking lot, and another beautiful flower. I like the pink and white combination
18th July 2022

Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
24% complete

Photo Details

