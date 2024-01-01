Sign up
213 / 365
Bus shelter filled
I just had to capture this. It isn't easy for our passengers in the snow.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
January 1st, 2024
