Mr. PennybagsGamut GalleryOur photo club hit the streets of Stroudsburg, PA this past Saturday to track down the assorted snowmen which have been installed at part of an art cooperative. They are all different and pop up in several places all over the town. Unfortunately (but only for photography) their environments are somewhat cluttered or unattractive, so you'll be seeing my processing skills coming in to play as I dress up them up a bit.I think this fellow is modeled after the Monopoly game. He certainly is an eye-catcher with his gold "skin", diamond studded walking stick and top hat!If you want to read more about the Snowmen you can do so here: