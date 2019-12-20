Previous
Snowman 6 by olivetreeann
Photo 3275

Snowman 6

Mr. Pennybags
Our photo club hit the streets of Stroudsburg, PA this past Saturday to track down the assorted snowmen which have been installed at part of an art cooperative. They are all different and pop up in several places all over the town. Unfortunately (but only for photography) their environments are somewhat cluttered or unattractive, so you'll be seeing my processing skills coming in to play as I dress up them up a bit.

I think this fellow is modeled after the Monopoly game. He certainly is an eye-catcher with his gold "skin", diamond studded walking stick and top hat!

If you want to read more about the Snowmen you can do so here:
https://www.gocollaborativestbg.com/snowmenofstroudsburg
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
