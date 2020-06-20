Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3458
Wild Veggies
I turned this picture of a cluster of carrots and other farmer's market produce into a colorful abstract for the 30 Days Wild challenge today.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6977
photos
224
followers
214
following
947% complete
View this month »
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
Latest from all albums
3364
152
3456
3365
3457
3366
3458
3367
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
7th September 2011 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2020
Lou Ann
ace
Love your abstract wild photos! I see the carrots!
June 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close