A Little Out of Sorts by olivetreeann
Photo 3471

A Little Out of Sorts

Jeff and I are going through grandchild withdrawal.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
I really like this. Sorry you are having grandchild withdrawal. I miss hugging my granddaughter.
July 4th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh I know this feeling. Isn’t it terrible?
July 4th, 2020  
