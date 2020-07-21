Sign up
Photo 3489
I'm Shopping in Circles Today
Picked up some games and goodies at this well-known store to have on hand when Lucy and Sam come visit this weekend!
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7040
photos
231
followers
219
following
955% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
21st July 2020 3:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
julycircles2020
