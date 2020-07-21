Previous
Next
I'm Shopping in Circles Today by olivetreeann
Photo 3489

I'm Shopping in Circles Today

Picked up some games and goodies at this well-known store to have on hand when Lucy and Sam come visit this weekend!
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
955% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise