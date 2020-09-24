Previous
Shadows by olivetreeann
Photo 3554

Shadows

The Lego Photo Club tackled the subject of shadows this morning.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Joan Robillard
They can make or break your p.hoto
September 24th, 2020  
Walks @ 7
Beautiful shadows for them to work with too. Wonderful!
September 24th, 2020  
Islandgirl
Great work!
September 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann
Wonderful shadows. The ground looks so far down in this image.
September 25th, 2020  
