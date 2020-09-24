Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3554
Shadows
The Lego Photo Club tackled the subject of shadows this morning.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7173
photos
224
followers
217
following
973% complete
View this month »
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
Latest from all albums
3551
3460
3552
3461
3462
3553
3554
3463
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th September 2020 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
photographers
,
sep20words
Joan Robillard
ace
They can make or break your p.hoto
September 24th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Beautiful shadows for them to work with too. Wonderful!
September 24th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Great work!
September 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful shadows. The ground looks so far down in this image.
September 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close