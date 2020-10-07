Sign up
Photo 3567
Album Cover Challenge 120
My apologies for bombarding you with another batch of photos. But I'm all caught up now so tomorrow it's back to two!
Band: Florin The florin is a 2 shilling coin of Britain that was minted from 1849 until 1967 with one final collector's issue in 1970 before it was discontinued.
Title: From a quote by Nike founder Phil Knight- Play by the rules, but be ferocious.
I don't know where these crazy images come from. I would never buy and album like this! But the growling bear and layers just seemed to fit the combo I got for the title and band.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
albumcoverchallenge120
,
would there be such a genre as celtic grunge? this might be the first band to perform it!
