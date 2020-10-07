Album Cover Challenge 120

My apologies for bombarding you with another batch of photos. But I'm all caught up now so tomorrow it's back to two!



Band: Florin The florin is a 2 shilling coin of Britain that was minted from 1849 until 1967 with one final collector's issue in 1970 before it was discontinued.



Title: From a quote by Nike founder Phil Knight- Play by the rules, but be ferocious.



I don't know where these crazy images come from. I would never buy and album like this! But the growling bear and layers just seemed to fit the combo I got for the title and band.