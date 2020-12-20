Previous
Ribbons by olivetreeann
Ribbons

Piggy is helping with the gift wrapping.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Harry J Benson ace
Cute setup. Thanks for the idea I used for today's photo
December 20th, 2020  
Kathy ace
Nice close up of Piggy immersed in Christmas ribbons.
December 20th, 2020  
