Looking Ahead

Year 10- done! On to year 11. I never thought I'd last this long- really! But wow- the things I've learned here, the friends I've made and the beauty and cleverness that I've found here has inspired and spurred on my own creativity. And you know what? It can't be found anywhere else, so I'm sticking around! Yep, the future's so bright, Piggy's gotta wear shades!