Photo 3653
Leigh Jan 2021
And so begins year 11! I'm visiting with my oldest son and his family- a great way to start the New Year! This is my oldest grandchild Leigh. She was engrossed in Gampy's storytelling so I was able to get a quick snap of her.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
portrait
,
black and white
,
girl
,
granddaughter
