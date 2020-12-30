Sign up
Photo 3651
Looking Back
Piggy debuted in my 365 project on August 24, 2012. It's fun to look back on all the adventures we've had together. And I'm sure there are plenty more ahead!
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7371
photos
222
followers
220
following
Tags
piggy
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
dec20words
