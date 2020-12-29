Previous
Next
Festivities by olivetreeann
Photo 3650

Festivities

We took a walk around London Ky's town center which was all lit up with Christmas light and decorations. Our favorite part was listening to the "Singing Christmas" tree whose lights blinked in time with the music!
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1000% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This is gorgeous! I can tell the critters are in awe!
December 30th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Great shot! Sounds like a fun time
December 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise