Photo 3649
Carols
We had some carolers stop by today so we listened to their singing.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
dec20words
SwChappell
ace
Nice shot of your cool collection
December 30th, 2020
katy
ace
This is so precious and tells a great story!
December 30th, 2020
