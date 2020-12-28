Previous
Carols by olivetreeann
Carols

We had some carolers stop by today so we listened to their singing.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Ann H. LeFevre
SwChappell ace
Nice shot of your cool collection
December 30th, 2020  
katy ace
This is so precious and tells a great story!
December 30th, 2020  
