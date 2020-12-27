Previous
Candles by olivetreeann
Photo 3648

Candles

The Lego Photo Club took some candle shots after the Christmas Eve service. The lighting was perfect!
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Ann H. LeFevre
katy ace
This is really beautiful and cute at the same time!
December 30th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Cool shot
December 30th, 2020  
