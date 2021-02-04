Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3687
FOR 2021-4
From last October when my photo club friend Eric and I went down to Minsi Lake to capture some Fall colors.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
landscape
,
lake
,
for2021
,
bencn
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely composition.
February 5th, 2021
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
Tranquility.
February 5th, 2021
