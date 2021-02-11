Sign up
Photo 3694
FOR 2021-11
One of the most treasured things I own- the bookmark was my father's.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7457
photos
228
followers
223
following
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3691
3600
3692
3601
3693
3602
3694
3603
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
10th February 2021 5:02pm
Tags
book
,
bible
,
for2021
katy
ace
A wonderful vintage feel to this treasure!
February 12th, 2021
