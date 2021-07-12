Previous
Next
Plane by olivetreeann
Photo 3845

Plane

The anagram was plane or panel. When we picked up my car we were at a location just outside Dulles International Airport. Planes were flying overhead every 3 minutes or so. Of course, I had to try and take a picture even though all I had on hand was my point and shoot. It didn't do too badly. Since this was in the archives I decided to go with plane today and throw it in the photo-processing blender for good measure. Absolute silliness.

We are having a lot of fun with Lucy, but I am falling behind with my commenting. Thanks for understanding my absence for a few days.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1053% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Love the bright colors - enjoy your fun times together!
July 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise