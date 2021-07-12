Plane

The anagram was plane or panel. When we picked up my car we were at a location just outside Dulles International Airport. Planes were flying overhead every 3 minutes or so. Of course, I had to try and take a picture even though all I had on hand was my point and shoot. It didn't do too badly. Since this was in the archives I decided to go with plane today and throw it in the photo-processing blender for good measure. Absolute silliness.



We are having a lot of fun with Lucy, but I am falling behind with my commenting. Thanks for understanding my absence for a few days.