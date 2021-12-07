Previous
Chi Rho Crismon by olivetreeann
Photo 3993

Chi Rho Crismon

Every year the ladies of the Stine Sunday School class decorate the sanctuary tree with hand-made Christmas ornaments that have been part of the church decorations for a LONG time!! These special ornaments are called "Crismons". The name is a variation on Christmas ornaments and they usually depict symbols, letters or objects associated with Jesus Christ or the Christian faith.

This one is made up of two Greek letters- Chi (pronounced like pie with a k) and Rho (like row, row, row your boat) which are the first two letters in the Greek word for Christ (Chris-tos- pronounced crease-toss long o on toss).
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Photo Details

