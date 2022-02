A Chrismon Christmas Tree

Every year the ladies of the Stine Sunday School class decorate the sanctuary tree with hand-made Christmas ornaments that have been part of the church decorations for a LONG time!! These special ornaments are called "Crismons". The name is a variation on Christmas ornaments and they usually depict symbols, or objects associated with Jesus Christ or the Christian faith.



Here is a picture of the entire tree. I'll be posting some of the individual ornaments while I catch up with December 2021.



