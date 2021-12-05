Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3991
Proud and Free
I reworked a photo of an eagle I took in 2018 as a gift for our friend Don who loves eagles.
Filler- no need to comment.
5th December 2021
5th Dec 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8102
photos
218
followers
216
following
1098% complete
View this month »
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
Latest from all albums
4006
176
3915
4007
177
4008
3916
178
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
10th November 2018 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
bird
,
eagle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close