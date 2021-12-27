Underwater Winter Wonderland Against the Wall

I found some new snowmen around Stroudsburg this year. Local artists are invited to decorate them and they are placed all throughout the borough on display. The public is then invited to "find" them. They stay up for most of the winter and it isn't unusual to see people taking selfies with them.



This one was located next to an office building on Main Street in Stroudsburg. He's got quite a collection of sea creatures on him!



I'm almost done with December! Since I'm filling in lost days, please do not feel obligated to comment!