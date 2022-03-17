Sign up
Photo 4093
Rainbow Green 3
Yes, this is still the Lady Drinking a Coke- look closely- you'll see her! I just kept adding effects and came up with what I think looks like an art-deco vase.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
26th February 2022 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2022
katy
ace
It is a fabulous repoication of a vase! Beautifully done
March 18th, 2022
