Rainbow Green 3 by olivetreeann
Photo 4093

Rainbow Green 3

Yes, this is still the Lady Drinking a Coke- look closely- you'll see her! I just kept adding effects and came up with what I think looks like an art-deco vase.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
It is a fabulous repoication of a vase! Beautifully done
March 18th, 2022  
