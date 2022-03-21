Previous
Next
Rainbow Red 3 by olivetreeann
Photo 4097

Rainbow Red 3

A new week, a new subject. At first I thought I'd do a week of crazy edits and I'd completed a red one but some reason it didn't save. So a quick visit to the Night Cafe site turned this rather blah still life into a red-based art piece.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1122% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise