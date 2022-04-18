Previous
A Door with a White Handle by olivetreeann
Photo 4125

A Door with a White Handle

A little art from the Night Cafe on a red door found on a church in Stroudsburg PA.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
bkb in the city
Great find and very cool editing
April 28th, 2022  
