Photo 4129
Thor's Door
Playing around with a stone door, which is actually called Thor's Gate, at Columcille, Bangor PA.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8361
photos
213
followers
212
following
1131% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
16th April 2016 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
antique
Milanie
ace
How do you come up with all these ideas - so creative~
May 3rd, 2022
