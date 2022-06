Wild Bounty

Betsy has quite the green thumb. I loved the way her radish harvest looked as they were being rinsed in the sink this morning. They may not be completely wild, but "it's my project" and therefore, "my rules" (smile and a laugh).



My apologies for the massive post tonight- I don't want to fall too far behind. No need to comment on all of these- just the ones you like best. And thanks for your understanding!