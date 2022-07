BW 73

Another submission for the Black and White Challenge.



Jeff and I went out for breakfast the other morning. We had Belgian waffles on the outdoor patio of a local restaurant and there were photo opps galore- I wish I'd had more time to take pictures before other patrons showed up. Anyway...! I noticed these shadows in the window of what I'm assuming was the kitchen. It's an old house so getting this to even appear straight was quite tricky! But I do like the way it turned out.