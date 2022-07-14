Album Cover Challenge 137

For the current album cover challenge (in case you couldn't tell by the title!).



Band- On the Job.

On the Job was a Philippine crime thriller conceived and directed by Erik Matti who also co-wrote it with Michiko Yamamoto. It starred Gerald Anderson, Joel Torre, Joey Marquez and Piolo Paschal. Filming took place in Manila over a 33 day period. Although the plot involving 2 law enforcers investigating a crime and 2 prisoners who were stayed from execution was highly violent, the movie met critical success at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. The film was released in the Philippines in August of 2013 and made its U.S. debut in September of that same year.



The album title comes from a quote by an "Unknown" source: Any time you see a turtle up on a fence post, you know it had some help.



The construction going on behind our church offered me the perfect shot for the album, don't you think? Maybe I should modify the quote- any time you see wheelbarrows on top of a pile of cement blocks, you know they had some help.