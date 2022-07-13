Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4211
Construction Art 3
More art from construction vehicles!
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8522
photos
210
followers
210
following
1153% complete
View this month »
4204
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
Latest from all albums
4117
4208
4118
4209
4119
4210
4120
4211
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
13th July 2022 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
,
abstract-66
katy
ace
Ooh! This looks like something straight out of the 60s
July 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close