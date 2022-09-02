Previous
Next
Clouds by olivetreeann
Photo 4262

Clouds

It was a beautiful day here- but there were not very many clouds in the sky. Nature was in a minimal mood.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I like the feathery feature.
September 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful pov.
September 3rd, 2022  
*lynn ace
beautiful summer sky and trees
September 3rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful clouds
September 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise