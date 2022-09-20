Sign up
Photo 4280
Garden
I don't have a traditional garden- my flowers grow in pots- and some of them don't even need to be watered.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
flowers
,
sep22words
katy
ace
They all look so pretty in tis collage. The kind that don't need watering are the best.
September 22nd, 2022
