Broom by olivetreeann
Broom

Had to do a little sweeping this morning.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
nifty looking dustpan. Way to kill two birds.........
October 4th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fun tools for sweeping!
October 4th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Nice fall colours!
October 4th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I do like those wisps of broom "straws"
October 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice
October 4th, 2022  
