Photo 4294
Deciduous
My little deciduous forest at the edge of my backyard. It has a few nice evergreens tucked in it for good measure too.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
4293
4294
4295
4201
4292
4202
4293
4203
4294
4295
4204
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
4th October 2022 9:28am
Tags
woods
,
forest
,
oct22words
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful
October 6th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Just lovely - what a joy that view must be from your backyard
October 6th, 2022
