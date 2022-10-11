Previous
Pillows by olivetreeann
Pillows

Getting a little artsy with the pillows on the bed.
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Milanie ace
You make them look so interesting
October 12th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love this warm palette.
October 12th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Agree you certainly make it interesting
October 12th, 2022  
KWind ace
Nice image.
October 12th, 2022  
