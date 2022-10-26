Sign up
Photo 4315
Autumn Blaze
Plants, today's word- a vine in particular sporting some of the colors of Autumn.
On our way home tomorrow- I'll be back by the weekend.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
23rd October 2022 3:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
plant
,
color
,
vine
,
oct22words
Corinne C
ace
Nice colors on this close-up
October 26th, 2022
