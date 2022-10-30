Previous
Next
Pumpkin by olivetreeann
Photo 4320

Pumpkin

We had pumpkin decorating at our church picnic earlier this month, so this masterpiece came in handy for today's word.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Nicely done jack o' lantern and a terrific shot of it with great shallow DOF
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise