Photo 4344
Savory
I had no idea as to what I was going to take a picture of for this word until I noticed the label on this package today!
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
nov22words
,
works for me!
Kathy
ace
My DH used to love sesame sticks. Good one for the day's word.
November 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Perfect find and shot with just the right amount of processing.
November 24th, 2022
