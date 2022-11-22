Previous
Next
Heart by olivetreeann
Photo 4343

Heart

I've had this necklace since I was a little girl. My Aunt Peg picked it out for me as a Christmas gift one year. It's still one of my favorite pieces to wear.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
How lovely that you still have this
November 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
It is beautiful and you have done a magnificent job of photographing it here
November 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise