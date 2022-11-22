Sign up
Photo 4343
Heart
I've had this necklace since I was a little girl. My Aunt Peg picked it out for me as a Christmas gift one year. It's still one of my favorite pieces to wear.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
necklace
,
heart
,
jewelry
,
nov22words
Kathy A
ace
How lovely that you still have this
November 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
It is beautiful and you have done a magnificent job of photographing it here
November 23rd, 2022
