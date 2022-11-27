Sign up
Photo 4348
Living
Sitting on a dock at the lake and taking in the sunshine- sounds like living to me!
Had to dig into the recent archives for this one. This was not an easy word to depict either so I had to get a little creative!
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
8797
photos
202
followers
202
following
Tags
chair
,
lake
,
dock
,
nov22words
katy
ace
What an inviting composition for this one
November 28th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Nice edit!
November 28th, 2022
