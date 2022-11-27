Previous
Living by olivetreeann
Photo 4348

Living

Sitting on a dock at the lake and taking in the sunshine- sounds like living to me!

Had to dig into the recent archives for this one. This was not an easy word to depict either so I had to get a little creative!
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
katy ace
What an inviting composition for this one
November 28th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Nice edit!
November 28th, 2022  
