Previous
Next
Swirls and Squiggles in Green by olivetreeann
Photo 4459

Swirls and Squiggles in Green

A pretty little cutting vase that hangs on the wall in the bathroom. A dear friend gave it to me as a gift before cancer took her at a young age. For me, it's a fond memory of her.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
You have made a beautiful image here. Sorry about your friend who went too soon.
March 20th, 2023  
katy ace
Did she make it? I have family members that have made similar keepsakes It does make a pretty picture for you and is a great way to keep her memory alive
March 20th, 2023  
Rick Schies ace
Quite the artsy look
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise