Photo 4459
Swirls and Squiggles in Green
A pretty little cutting vase that hangs on the wall in the bathroom. A dear friend gave it to me as a gift before cancer took her at a young age. For me, it's a fond memory of her.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
green
,
rainbow2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
You have made a beautiful image here. Sorry about your friend who went too soon.
March 20th, 2023
katy
ace
Did she make it? I have family members that have made similar keepsakes It does make a pretty picture for you and is a great way to keep her memory alive
March 20th, 2023
Rick Schies
ace
Quite the artsy look
March 20th, 2023
