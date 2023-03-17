Previous
Next
Who Me? Yellow? by olivetreeann
Photo 4458

Who Me? Yellow?

I have had this piggy bank for a little over 5 decades! I don't even want to think about how long that really is!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
How lovely and so cute
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise