You Can't Hold a Candle to this Orange

But you can put one in it!



Orange take two- I didn't really like the one I actually took on the 16th and while I was cleaning up the "subject" I broke it! oh dear!! So a shot of some glass on the windowsill will have to do for a fill-in. It seems my current sniffles are not allergy related (the woodstove is usually the culprit) but my immune system generally works over time on fighting them off- so I'm sure they won't amount to much. I'm learning that it's just as hard to find orange in my house as it is to find pink or purple! And when low or slow phojo kicks in- it's hard to find a shot you're happy with. But onward to tomorrow...