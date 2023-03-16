Previous
You Can't Hold a Candle to this Orange by olivetreeann
You Can't Hold a Candle to this Orange

But you can put one in it!

Orange take two- I didn't really like the one I actually took on the 16th and while I was cleaning up the "subject" I broke it! oh dear!! So a shot of some glass on the windowsill will have to do for a fill-in. It seems my current sniffles are not allergy related (the woodstove is usually the culprit) but my immune system generally works over time on fighting them off- so I'm sure they won't amount to much. I'm learning that it's just as hard to find orange in my house as it is to find pink or purple! And when low or slow phojo kicks in- it's hard to find a shot you're happy with. But onward to tomorrow...
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Dawn ace
A pretty orange Ann but sorry you broke it
March 18th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@Dawn Thanks Dawn! I didn't break the candle holder, I broke a little plastic daisy in an orange pot. No big deal, it didn't hold any value like the glass piece does- but it was cute )o:
March 18th, 2023  
