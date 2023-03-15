Sign up
Photo 4456
Red-dy to Cook in the Kitchen
Day 3 of the "Around the House" rainbow series. I'm following one of the alternative rainbow patterns and it's fun to see the diagonal stripes starting to emerge.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
red
,
kitchen
,
cooking
,
utensils
,
rainbow2023
