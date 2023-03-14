Previous
Next
You've Captured My Purple Heart by olivetreeann
Photo 4455

You've Captured My Purple Heart

One little splash of purple for today- a heart painted by Leigh when she was about 7 or 8. Sadly I did not mark the date on the back- what was I thinking?!
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like how you've framed this and displayed it in your home.
March 15th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love how she did the background. Beautiful colors.
March 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise