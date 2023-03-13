Previous
Around the House in Pink by olivetreeann
Photo 4454

Around the House in Pink

On the look out for rainbow colors around the house this week. This little box around in the mailbox a few years ago bearing gifts from the north.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Such a cute little box. Your month is starting to look very nice.
March 14th, 2023  
lose composition
March 14th, 2023  
