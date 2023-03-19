Previous
Hung on You Blue by olivetreeann
Hung on You Blue

There's always a dish towel hanging through the handle on the frig. This week's towel was perfect for the rainbow challenge.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy
Looking a little like a van Gogh creation Ann and a nice addition to your monthly view
March 20th, 2023  
Rick Schies
This one is neat, definitely has a Van Gogh effect
March 20th, 2023  
