Wild Ride

A bit of a twist on the 30 Days Wild theme- a wild ride in the Cumberland Gap. I took this from our moving vehicle so it's not super sharp- but it sure looked super fun!



I'm finally done with travels for a while and SLOWLY recovering from this horrible cough/cold/allergies...I'm not sure what it is, but I wish it was over thing in my lungs. Please do not feel obligated to comment on any or all of these photos as I finish out June and head into July.