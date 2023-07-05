Previous
No Time to Be Lazy Today by olivetreeann
Today's word was lazy- well, that's what I was yesterday. Today, I mailed out 32 monthly greetings to our home-bound members, 10 birthday cards to members who turn 70 years or more old this month, 15 birthday postcards to other members, 5 booklets on grief to several of our members who lost a loved-one this year, updated our home-bound mailing list, read and responded to several emails, and wrote up a "mini newsletter" for the back of our bulletin. Believe it or not, my desk was clean by the end of the day!
Ann H. LeFevre

Ann H. LeFevre
Peter Dulis ace
Nice effect
July 6th, 2023  
katy ace
impressive accomplishment! AND you had time to take a picture, edit it and post a great narrative! it made me tired to just read about it!
July 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love the processing. Amazed at the amount you have accomplished in one day.
July 6th, 2023  
