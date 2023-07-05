No Time to Be Lazy Today

Today's word was lazy- well, that's what I was yesterday. Today, I mailed out 32 monthly greetings to our home-bound members, 10 birthday cards to members who turn 70 years or more old this month, 15 birthday postcards to other members, 5 booklets on grief to several of our members who lost a loved-one this year, updated our home-bound mailing list, read and responded to several emails, and wrote up a "mini newsletter" for the back of our bulletin. Believe it or not, my desk was clean by the end of the day!