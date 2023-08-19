Sign up
Previous
Photo 4613
Up the Down Abstract Staircase
I had to go to work today to finish up a few odds and ends for the service tomorrow. On my way in to my office I decided to take a shot of the staircase so I could make an abstract out of it. Here's the result.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9331
photos
204
followers
209
following
1263% complete
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
4612
4613
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th August 2023 10:21am
Tags
stairs
,
abstract
,
annfoolery
,
abstractaug2023
,
wpd23
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, I like this one a lot!
August 20th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like it.The bright colours, the shapes, the composition, all coming together.
August 20th, 2023
