Previous
Up the Down Abstract Staircase by olivetreeann
Photo 4613

Up the Down Abstract Staircase

I had to go to work today to finish up a few odds and ends for the service tomorrow. On my way in to my office I decided to take a shot of the staircase so I could make an abstract out of it. Here's the result.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, I like this one a lot!
August 20th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I like it.The bright colours, the shapes, the composition, all coming together.
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise